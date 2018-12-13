Buhari: I Will Reward Those Who Work for My Victory in 2019 Election

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday gave his words to members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they will be rewarded for working for his victory in 2019 presidential election.

Buhari made the pledge Wednesday night when the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) launched “Together Nigeria,” to support the president’s re-election bid at the old banquet ball of the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Buhari, who acknowledged that he was unable to reward some of those that worked for his victory in 2015, noted that “Some of you, individuals and organisations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time, hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.”

The president also seized the opportunity of the occasion to appreciate some celebrities present at the event for their efforts in laundering Nigeria’s image abroad and he thanked them for their contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the president, “I am particularly happy to be here face-to-face with some of our celebrities whom I only see on television.

“Tonight’s event once again reminds me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from many support structures such as The Buhari Organisation (TBO) and Buhari Support Organisation (BSO). I am happy that today we are not only celebrating our election victory but our numerous land mark achievements.

“I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) past, present and future from previous speakers. In particular, I commend the plan to reorganise and reposition the organisation towards the forth coming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.

“At this point, I would like to acknowledge the over whelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organisations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.”

He commended the Together Nigeria Group for the roles in informing the people about the successes recorded by his administration.

“Thank you for educating the world about our good work and achievements,” he said.

The event was graced by the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, governors; members of the federal executive council, over 100 Nigerian entertainers cutting across the movie, music and sports sector and other notable political figures.

Speakers at the event applauded Buhari’s anti-corruption initiatives noting that he deserves another four years to consolidate his achievement in the fight against graft.

Sacked former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, was also at the event.

This is the first time he would be seen in a public event in the Presidential Villa since his sack.

Recall that Babachir was sacked following the report of a three-man panel led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo that investigated him and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Babachir was sacked on October 30, 2017 following a grass cutting scandal exposed by a Senate panel while Oke was investigated for alleged $43.4 million operations cash found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at 7B, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos apartment.

