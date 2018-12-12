Atiku Signs Peace Accord

By Adedayo Akinwale and Yesin Victoria in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday signed peace accord ahead of the 2019 election.

While the presidential candidate of the main opposition party claimed he was not invited by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led peace committee, 76 presidential candidates Tuesday signed the peace accord.

Speaking, the former head of state said that the PDP did not boycott the signing of the peace agreement ahead of the election.

On his part, Atiku commended President Muhammadu Buhari for committing himself to the peace agreement, while also urging him to sign the Electoral Act amendment bill into law.

He said that’s the only way the opposition parties would not have doubt in the electoral process.