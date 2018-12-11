PDP Presidential Campaign Train Hits Gombe Thursday

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train will berth in Gombe State Thursday for the North-east zonal rally, as the party continues in its quest to assume power in 2019.

The main opposition party had started its zonal presidential campaign in Sokoto, Sokoto State for the North-west rally, before holding that of North-central in Ilorin, Kwara State, while the party also held the South-west campaign in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was initially speculated that the campaign train would be heading to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for the South-south zonal rally.

But a statement Tuesday by the Director, Contact and Mobilisation of the campaign organisation, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), informed all governors, candidates of the party, all National Assembly members, the National Economic Committee (NEC) members, Board of Trustees (BoT), state chapters and all stakeholders that they are invited to the zonal rally.

The zonal rally is scheduled to hold at Gombe Township Stadium, Gombe State, by 10.00 a.m.