PDP Challenges Buhari to Probe Associates, Relatives Indicted in Looting of Public Resources

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to showcase his much touted integrity by allowing an open investigation of his associates and close relatives, who were mentioned in serial looting of public resources.

The main opposition party also challenged Buhari to immediately make public the report of the investigation of the former aide of the First Lady, Mr. Baba-Inna, who was arrested in September this year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion as donations from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Tuesday also dared Buhari to make public the official report allegedly indicting his Presidency on the siphoning of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, including the N9 trillion oil sleaze detailed in the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He stated: “Having reviewed all these issues, including the lame denials by those mentioned by the suspect, as well as the failure of the security agency to allow the suspect to complete her open confession, the PDP challenges President Buhari to order an open hearing into the matter, if, indeed, the Presidency has nothing to hide.

“Our party holds that President Buhari cannot be parading himself as Mr. Integrity while condoning acts of corruption by his associates and close relatives as well as a cabal in his presidency, which the First Lady had even alluded to, if he is not directly benefiting from those sleazes.

The party said that in a bid to further conceal the sleazes of the Buhari Presidency, its handlers have gagged the confession of one Amina Mohammed, paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), who revealed in her open confession that “persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under official cover”.

Ologbondiyan noted that the Buhari Presidency should allow an open inquest into the alleged diversion of defence funds, including part of the $1 billion drawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the purchase of military hardware and welfare of our soldiers to fund his ill-fated re-election campaign.

The party also challenged Buhari to make public the report of the looting of over N33 billion meant for the purchase of food for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as another N18 billion IDP fund discovered by the Senate to have been diverted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) interests.

He stated: “It is unfortunate that President Buhari has allowed the festering of sundry racketeering and abuse of fiscal process in his presidency, a situation, which casts a long shadow on his acclaimed integrity as a leader.

“Unless President Buhari allows an open inquest on his associates and close relatives involved in alleged treasury looting, he lacks all moral standing to seek re-election by Nigerians, who have been bearing the brunt of his misrule in the last three and a half years.”