I Won’t Be an Appendage to Anybody, says AD Governorship Candidate

Femi Ogbonnikan

Ogun State governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Mr Oluseyi Olufade-Olowookere, has pledged that he would not be an appendage of any political godfather, if elected into office as next governor of the state.

At the formal unveil of his governorship ambition in Abeokuta, the AD governorship candidate said democracy demands more than having godfathers before piloting the affairs of the state to deliver good dividends of democracy to the people.

Olufade-Olowookere stressed that the 2019 general elections would be about the people and the electorates will determine winners into the various offices.

He said strong indications have emerged that Ogun State Governor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, may find it difficult to install whoever he picked as preferred candidate as the next governor of the state.

The 39 year-old candidate who hails from Iwoye, in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, stated that 76 percent of the populace rejected such a move, according to two separate data polls conducted between last May and July. “The people of Ogun State are not ready to cast their votes for any candidate that the incumbent governor may decide to pick to succeed him in office.”

He said the people are fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and have made up their minds to cast their votes for an independent candidate who is driven by passion and on a mission to reposition the state from its sleeping giant status.

“We (AD) are here to deliver Ogun state. In Ogun state, no sitting governor has ever succeeded in installing his successor in office.

“We (AD) have not come into the race in Ogun State to either play or negotiate. Let us bring out the glory or splendour of Ogun State. We are ready to change the narratives or options in our polity. We have the people to change public vote or perception. We, in the AD, have the noble programmes.

We are already working across the 20 local governments in the state. Our structure is continuous and we have been building on it systematically.” Olufade-Olowookere stressed that his party has five-cardinal programmes to transform the state. They are public service accountability and good governance; security, law and order; sustainable human capital development; infrastructure for economic growth and prosperity; and land, environment and natural resources.