Buhari Mourns Ex-Army Chief, Gen. Salihu Ibrahim

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of retired Lt. Gen. Salihu Ibrahim, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 1990 to 1993.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said President Buhari condoled with the family, the government and the people of Kogi State over the death of the former COAS.

President Buhari added that the news of Ibrahim’s death had devastated him, but was consoled by the fact that the soldier in the departed former Chief of Army Staff would remain immortal and never to be forgotten.

He said: “It is a matter of great pride that outstanding officers like General Ibrahim served the Nigerian Army.

“He served the nation with all his heart; with full dedication and commitment to duty. His service represents the hallmark of our Armed Forces.

“On behalf on my family, the government and the people of our country, I extend deepest condolences to Gen. Ibrahim’s family, loved ones and the government and people of Kogi State,’’

President Buhari prayed almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi (Paradise) .(NAN)