Buhari Inaurates Committees to Tackle Drug Abuse

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Osinbajo blames Nigeria’s woes on corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated presidential intervention committees that will eliminate the growing spate of drug abuse in Nigeria.

This inauguration of the committees is coming as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said poor management of resources by past administrations and not availability of resources was responsible for the country’s woes.

The president also implored states to set up similar implementation committees at their levels.

The committees, inaugurated in the councils chamber of the presidential villa Monday included an high level Ministerial Steering committee headed by the Secretary to the Government or the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and a Presidential Advisory Committee headed by former military administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo made the assertion when answering questions from Nigerians resident in Germany on Sunday.

Nigeria’s ambassadors to Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium participated were part of the interactive session held in Berlin.

“The greatest problem Nigeria has is one of grand corruption; that is the biggest problem we have; not the problem of planning or plans; and grand corruption is the reason why we are not moving as fast as we should in our country,” Osinbajo

said.