APC, PDP Are Two Sides of a Bad Coin, says Durotoye

Udora Orizu

The Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr. Fela Durotoye has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are different sides of the same bad coin.

Explaining his campaign plans to THISDAY, the presidential candidate said Nigerians don’t have to believe the narrative that there are two candidates in the presidential race.

Urging Nigerians to reject the APC and the PDP, he said, “Both presidential candidates of the APC and the PDP are the different sides of the same bad coin. You don’t have to choose them. You can throw the coin away and pick up a brand new note that looks good, smells good, has no stain or wrinkle and has value in your pocket. That’s what a Fela Durotoye presidency brings to the table.”

“As a smaller campaign, we have leveraged on being flexible and adaptable. Over the last few months, we have invested in building our structure across the nation, and at the moment, the ANN is represented in 29 states across the nation. I have been to 22 states before I gained my party’s nomination.”

He stated that he represented a fresh start and a new beginning working towards a new Nigeria, where there are opportunities for all.

“Fela has no Godfathers, so he has no one to pay back, or no one to determine who becomes minister or what contracts to give. Fela has no scandal. He has never taken a bribe or given one. Fela is a fresh start, a new beginning. Fela isn’t going to appoint politicians suggested by governors as his ministers.”

“He’s going to choose the best and brightest experts to serve on his team. Fela doesn’t own a private university, so he can give good education to public schools. He has no investments in the power sector, so he will give you light. We just intend to share a message that is honest and real to the Nigerian people, and I trust them to see I’m not doing this to win an election, but I’m working to give all of us a new Nigeria where there are opportunities for all,” Durotoye said