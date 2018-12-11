ADP Threatens Legal Action Against CUPP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has threatened to take legal action against the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP), which claimed that ADP was among the 40 political parties that endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The threat was issued by the party’s National Chairman/Presidential Candidate Mr. Yusuf Sani at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr. Sani said the the ADP was never party to any coalition designed to take the country back to Egypt. He threatened that if the CUPP does not retract the claim, the ADP would take legal action.

“ADP cannot be a member of a coalition designed to railroad Nigerians back to the locust years or any attempt to continue with the status quo which Nigerians have emphatically rejected.”

“We want to make it categorically clear that at no time was the ADP part of the CUPP much less endorse a consensus presidential candidate as was insinuated in the said publication.’

“The ADP as a symbol of the much anticipated Third Force Nigerians have been yearning for cannot be in a coalition with our failed past,” he concluded.