Spar Opens 14th Store in Nigeria

By Raheem Akingbolu

One of the leading hypermarket chain stores in the country, Spar Nigeria, has announced the opening of its 14th store; the largest of its outlets in Opebi, Lagos.

The opening of the store which coincided with its Black Friday Sales recently, saw the hypermarket offering its customers a discount of 70 per cent in every purchase made.

The store has an array of products that caters to the various needs of Nigerian consumers such as food and grocery, butchery and bakery, wine and spirit, fresh farm foods, frozen foods, laptops, mobile phones, electronics products and other household items.

Managing Director, Spar Nigeria, Opebi Store, Mr. Haresh Keswani, affirmed that the Opebi store was the largest and 14th outlet in Nigeria, noting that there are nine stores in Lagos with Abuja and Port Harcourt having two each and one outlet in Enugu and Calabar respectively.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, Artee Group, Asiwaju Solomon Kayode Onafowokan, said the Opebi store remains the largest hypermarket store in Nigeria and it is strategically located in Opebi to respond to the yawning of the residents of that area.

He said: “We are opening the largest hypermarket here in Opebi because of the cravings of our ever growing customers especially from this community. The uniqueness of Opebi is that we have all our products here, electronics, food and grocery, wines, perfumes, frozenproducts just to mention a few.

“We have free parking space for ourcustomers, most of our products are made in Nigeria, about 65 per cent. We also have other imported goods and products for non-Nigerians to enjoy.

“We have ensured that all our food and grocery products are approved by the regulatory authorities in Nigeria and our prices are affordable. Right now we have an unbeatable promo going on due to Black Friday Sales that we are currently offering our dear customers with 50 per cent , 70 per cent off some of our products, this will last for eight days and we encourage our customers to take advantage of this window.”

The new outlet was commissioned by the Oba of Lagos, His Highness Oba Rilwan Akiolu in the presence of other well-meaning dignitaries.

Speaking at the launch, the Oba of Lagos said with the opening of the new store, SPAR Nigeria has demonstrated it was committed to economic growth of Nigeria.

“SPAR Nigeria remains one of the leading hypermarket stores in Nigeriaand with this new outlet in Opebi, the residents of this area will now enjoy varieties of affordable consumer goods and products that SPAR offers to the general public. I will want to thank the company for opening this store here in this strategic location.”