Revelation Properties Unveils Brand Ambassadors, Announces Special offers  

By Bennett Oghifo

Revelation Properties Group, a real estate company recently unveiled its new brand ambassadors, announced its special end of the year offer package themed “Season of Giving Promo” and launched three novel products to increase the margin of beneficiaries of Real Estate irrespective of economic status or location.

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the announcement of eight brand ambassadors into the RevPro Family, which is now made up of popular Nollywood actors Alex Ekubo and Ikechukwu Ogbonna with their multiple award winning Fashionpreneur and Choplife Gang crony – Omoniyi Makun @Yomi Casual, in addition to comic star Charles Inojie a.k.a #nademdeyrushus, street Legend Daddy Showkey, rib-cracking comedian Funny-Bone and Nollywood divas – Belinda Effah & Mary Lazarus respectively.

At the event the Group Managing Director, Prince David Omaghomi, stated that “At Revelation, we are fixated on “reducing Africa’s housing deficit – one home at a time” through the provision of cost-effective, genuine and green-field real estate products to more people across all demographics. Consequently, we regard these inductees as famed participants in our corporate drive to get more people realize how easy it can be to own a home by taking advantage of the opportunities that we offer in the sector.

Speaking further, he announced the launch of a two-pronged special offer package tagged “Revelation Season of Giving Offers” which consist of (1) “Real Estate Green Friday” where people can get any of their properties for Up-to 41% less from date till Friday 14thDecember, 2018 and (2) where anyone can own a property with up-to 20% off and 20% deposit on selected products from Saturday 15th Dec 2018 till Jan 31st, 2019 respectively.

He further announced the official launching of the company’s new products designed to ease Land/Home ownership for many more people with as low as N800,000 per plot and N8m for a 2 bedroom bungalow at Country Home – Ibeju Lekki, get Landed property in choice locations across Nigeria for as low as N1000 on Landshop and Farm their way to Prosperity from the Agriculture revolution opportunities available at Farm Park, respectively.

Taking questions from guests and reporters, all the brand ambassadors expressed delight in having the opportunity to work with a visionary real estate group and urged people to focus on the Ibeju-Lekki corridor of Lagos, as the next big area that will dwarf the current value of properties in today’s Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki phase 1 of Lagos State within the next 15 years – based on the on-going multi-billion dollar projects they visited like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea-port and International Airport amongst others. They also cited the level of development at the various estate projects of Revelation Properties, as factors that made them accept to become Ambassadors for the brand amongst many other offers they had received at various times in their careers.

Giving the closing remarks, the company’s Client Services Manager, Ms. Omolabake Omotere also took the opportunity to inform guests about the benefits they enjoy when investing in real estate through Revelation Properties Ltd, such as convenient payment option, quick processes of documentation, High appreciation in property value, rapid development and allocation of properties, easy access of property for inspection, fantastic layout, easy access to major highways as well as beautiful landscaping and other amenities within the developments.

She also listed the available properties in Lagos as follows: Merit Park, Famous Garden, Green Island, Celebrity Haven, Country Homes, Farm Park, whilst requesting the public to stay tuned to some exciting new properties to be unveiled soon in other cities across the country.