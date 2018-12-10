Osinbajo Jets Out to Germany, Egypt

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today speak with a group of notable German business leaders in Berlin, Germany.

A statement from the presidency which was signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, office of the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo is scheduled to speak on the potential of the Nigerian market.

According to Akande, Osinbajo would also speak on the gains recorded by the country through its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms.

He said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari administration ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms have helped in improving the country’s ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index 2017, where Nigeria climbed up 24 places and was listed among the 10 most reformed economies globally.

“Also, the World Bank noted that Nigeria made significant progress across several indicators, including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

“The Berlin business interactions with the vice-president is being organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin in conjunction with the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein), and the meetings will consolidate on the outcome of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit to Nigeria last August.’’

Akande said while on the trip, the vice-president would equally meet with major German financial sector executives with interest in investing in Nigeria and other business leaders in sectors such as agricultural seeds production, technology and renewable energy.

Osinbajo is expected to be in London tomorrow to be part of the Royal Society investment forum hosted by Jeune Afrique Media Group with the theme: `Investing in Africa’.

“From there, he would proceed to Cairo, Egypt, where he would represent President Buhari later in the week at the First Intra-African Fair (IATF), taking place in Cairo from December 11 to December 17. At the IATF Nigeria Day programme, the vice-president will be delivering the keynote address.

“The fair is being organised by the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union to boost intra-African trade,’’ he said

The spokesperson to Osibanjo said his principal, in company with government officials of relevant agencies, is expected to depart Nigeria on Sunday and is due back next Thursday.