Kaduna Government Mourns Senator Aruwa 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Kaduna State Government has described the late Senator Mukhtar Ahmed Aruwa as a philanthropist and politician who contributed to the development of the state.

Aruwa, who was said to be battling with an undisclosed prolonged health problem, died yesterday in Kaduna.

The state government in a statement issued by the spokesman to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, said the state government was sad with news of Aruwa’s death.

The statement described the late senator as a philanthropist per excellence who assisted people in different sectors and made significant contributions to sports in the state, especially football and polo.

The statement noted that Aruwa “established the Ranchers Bees Football Club that produced many stars, like Daniel Amokachi, Tajudeen Oyekanmi, Abubakar Balarabe and the Babayaro brothers.

“He was also into farming where he employed many people and helped to develop several communities in our state.

“He was a member of Kaduna State Elders Committee and participated in several peace initiatives, including the Kaduna State Peace and Reconciliation Committee of 2011.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family.”

The late Aruwan represented Kaduna Central senatorial district between 1999 and 2007 first on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and later Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The funeral prayers which was presided over by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna was attended by many dignitaries, including former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna State Governors, Ahmed Makarfi, Mukhtar Yero, and Nasir el-Rufai and the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Isa Ashiru, among several others.

He was buried at the Turaki Aliyu Cemetery, Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna.