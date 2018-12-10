Buhari Felicitates with Ayinla at 70

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubril Ayinla, who turns 70 on December 10, 2018.

President Buhari, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, congratulated Ayinla for his outstanding military career, with many decorations for gallantry and outstanding leadership, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria, which include serving as Minister of Commerce and Tourism, and Minister of Health.

“The president joins family, friends and professional colleagues of the former Chief of Naval Staff in celebrating the many years of hard work, sacrifice and discipline that culminated in his reaching the peak of his military career.

“President Buhari believes the wealth of knowledge and experience Admiral Ayinla gathered from service remain useful to the country, urging him to continue to inspire younger officers to imbibe the enduring legacies of integrity, loyalty and patriotism.

“The President prays that God will bless Vice Admiral Ayinla and his family, and grant him more years of good health and wisdom to keep serving the country,” Adesina said.