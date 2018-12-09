PDP Accuses FG of Freezing Peter Obi’s Bank Accounts

EFCC invites Doyin Okupe over hate speech

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation saturday accused the federal government of freezing bank accounts of its vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, his wife, family members and their businesses.

In a statement by his National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party condemned the stoppage of transactions on all accounts belonging to Obi, his family and businesses by anti-graft agencies.

He said that since his nomination, Obi, apart from facing series of failed attempts by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to destroy his reputation, he had also continued to receive all manner of threats and blackmail, including threats to his life and those of his wife and children.

He said, “Having realized that the majority of Nigerians are rallying behind the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as the our Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates respectively, the Buhari Presidency and the APC have resorted to all manners of machinations, including smear campaigns and direct attacks on their persons and business concerns, in a bid to run them down.”

Ologbondiyan reminded Buhari that neither he nor Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was, in 2015, as candidates, harassed, attacked at the airport or subjected to blackmails, and wonder why they were now employing such tactics just because Nigerians had resolved to do away with them, come 2019.

He stated that the Buhari presidency “is intimidated by Peter Obi’s resume, particularly, his general acceptance as epitome of fiscal responsibility, frugality and transparency in governance.”

“Otherwise, why is the Presidency on a wild goose chase in investigating Peter Obi, who left office as Governor of Anambra state five years ago with a nationally acclaimed clean record, intact reputation for frugality, transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and leaving behind a huge saving of N75 billion naira in cash and investments; without owing any salaries, pensions, gratuities or even contractors for contracts executed.”

He said all discerning Nigerians know that the reasons for an investigation on a man like Peter Obi, is a journey to no where aimed to stifle him of funds as well as attempt to distract our campaign and divert attention from the failures of the Buhari administration.

In another development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday invited one of the spokesmen of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, for alleged hate speech and cyberstalking.

Okupe, who is a former Spokesman for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was invited by officials of the Commission who paid a visit to his Ilupeju home in Lagos on Saturday.

Okupe who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone said the EFCC who came without an arrest warrant attempted to whisk him away to their office but he resisted the attempt.

The former Presidential spokesman has been one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fiercest critics. On Friday, he has said in a tweet that Buhari has failed in the fight against insurgency as Commander-in-chief.

When contacted on the telephone, the acting spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Tony Orilade, said he would find out what happened.