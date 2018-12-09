Niger to Gazette Grazing Reserves, Approves N198m

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government at the weekend disclosed that it would gazette all its grazing reserves, noting that the decision would accord legal status to all its grazing reserves.

The state government, also, disclosed that it had 22 grazing reserves across all local government areas (LGAs), out of which only two were properly gazetted.

The Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Zakari Bawa made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday, noting that the exercise would end undue encroachment on the state’s grazing reserves.

When properly gazetted, Zakari explained that it would reduce the incidence of farmers-herdsmen conflict to large extent, which according to him, would pave way for peaceful co-existence and socio-economic development.

Giving details about multi billion naira investments in the 30 hectare grazing reserve at Bobi in the Mariga Local Government Area, Zakari said the federal government had committed the highest financial input.

The commissioner added that the Niger State Government had approved N198 million for the provision of infrastructure in the reserve out of which N51m had been released.

“The Niger State Government has also keyed into the ranching programme of the federal government in an effort to encourage the settlement of pastoralists to reduce the frequent farmers-herdsmen conflicts,” the commissioner explained.

Zakari also disclosed that the state under the United Nations Development Programme UNDP intervention had procured two solar powered incubators with capacity of 15,000 eggs which have been installed at the Bosso poultry.

He explained that the intervention “will ensure effective use of the hatchery in line with current administration’s drive to generate employment particularly for the youths in the state”

He decried the manner in which farmers were fishing in the state, describing it as unacceptable” because they were using dangerous chemicals to harvest fish which was not only dangerous for human consumption but pollutes the entire water.

Consequently, Alhaji Zakari said the state government had purchased two boats and out engines “to revitalise patrol and surveillance activities of the states vast water bodies; ensure judicious exploitation for sustainable productivity and enforce the regulatory framework for fishing activities”.

He urged the people of the state to take to fishing and animal husbandry because they are very profitable.