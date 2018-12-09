Civil society, clergies, traditional leaders endorse security architecture as Obaseki intensifies mobilization

More accolades are pouring in for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s new security architecture for the state, as the civil society, clergies, traditional leaders in the state have endorsed the new security structure.

In separate chats with journalists, members of the civil society, traditional institution and the clergy back the new set up, noting that the state government has never been bereft of innovative ways of solving a number of the developmental issues in the state.

A statement by Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Concerned Citizens of Edo, signed by its convener, Mr. Ogbeiwi Aghedo, said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State has shown to be people-oriented and the new security architecture is the latest of the governor’s innovative style of governance.

According to him, “The state government has shown to be very creative and it is worth commending. We know that the state enjoys the status as one of the most peaceful in the Niger Delta region, even though there have been a few disturbances. We are confident that with the new security architecture, the state will be one of the best policed and most secure in Nigeria.

“The N2bn security architecture is another music to our ears as members of the civil society. There is no denying that security is everybody’s business. So, for the state to set aside N2bn for security and encourage every other well-meaning citizen and corporate body to do likewise, demonstrates unprecedented resolve in improving security in the state.”

Traditional rulers in the state and the Christian community have also expressed their support for the initiative due for launch soon, and stressed that Governor Obaseki means business in keeping Edo people and residents safe.

“We are quite pleased with the move. The state government’s initiative will provide security for lives and property and also safeguard new investment in the state. It is a welcome development,” leader of a prominent church in Benin City, who wouldn’t want his name mentioned, said.

A cross- section of traditional leaders interviewed threw their weight behind the scheme, noting that the inclusion of members of the Public Works Volunteers Scheme (PUWOV), who are drawn from the communities, will enhance policing in the state.