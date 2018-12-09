ADC: We Support CUPP’s Decision to Adopt Atiku

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to adopt the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu disclosed this at a fund raising dinner of the party in Abuja, where he said that ADC is a strategic member of CUPP.

The CUPP, which comprises more than 45 major opposition parties had on Wednesday in Abuja adopted Atiku.

The National Spokesperson of the Coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere noted that the decision was arrived at few hours after a closed door deliberation by members of the CUPP at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

He said, “Over 41 political parties in attendance endorsed the decision which enjoyed majority support. The coalition arrived at the choice of Abubakar after he towered high on the criteria used by the opposition in arriving at the decision.”

Nwosu said that ADC is a strategic member of CUPP and would keep by the tenet of the agreement with CUPP.

He stated, “We are a party build on character and integrity, thereby when we append our hand on any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we keep by ever tenth of it.

“So, wherever CUPP goes, ADC will go, as far as 2019 election is concerned and as far as the presidential election is concerned, that’s the basis on which we sign the MoU.”

“ADC is a party of integrity, since our signature is there, wherever CUPP goes, ADC will go,” Nwosu insisted.

The chairman said the party was growing into something that every Nigerian would be happy to belong to, adding that within eight years we tye party would take over and build a country.