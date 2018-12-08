Super Falcons Drop to 39th Place in latest FIFA ranking

In spite of successfully defending the Africa Women Cup of Nations last Saturday in Accra, Ghana, the Super Falcons of Nigeria dropped one point on the latest FIFA ranking to place 39th in the world.

In the ranking that was released yesterday, Nigeria garnered 1, 586 points in this ranking, a drop from the 1607 points in the last ranking.

However, Super Falcons remained the number one team in Africa, followed by Cameroon at 46th place and South Africa at 48th position.

Other African countries that made the top 10 list include Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Algeria, Mali, and Senegal.

The Super Falcons last Saturday won their ninth AWCON, beating Bafana Bafana of South Africa, 4-3.

Ailment Knocks-out Solanke against Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke is not in contention to make his first Premier League appearance of the season when Liverpool face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The Reds are one of the two unbeaten teams in the English topflight after fifteen rounds but have done so without the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup Golden Ball winner.

Manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed at the pre-match conference that Solanke will not be involved against the Cherries due to an undisclosed ailment.

‘’Clyney has been out for already two weeks, it’s nothing serious but he is not in training and not available as well, ‘’ Klopp was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

‘’Joe Gomez obviously, Oxlade, Rhian Brewster and Dom Solanke are out. But Dom is close; I really hope he will be in team training again from Sunday on. But we have to see.’’

Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe was pictured training with Bournemouth’s first team on Friday in their last workout ahead of today’s game.