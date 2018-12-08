PDP Accuses Govt of Freezing Peter Obi’s Bank Accounts

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation has accused the Federal Government of freezing bank accounts of its vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, his wife, family members and their businesses.

The party condemned the stoppage of transactions on all accounts belonging to Obi, his family and businesses by anti-graft agencies.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Saturday said it was ludicrous that President Buhari would continue to condone the looting of the treasury by his party leaders and the cabal in his Presidency, which the First Lady had even alluded to, only to be using government agencies to attempt to blackmail its Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates.

He said that since his nomination, Obi, apart from facing series of failed attempts by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to destroy his reputation, he had also continued to receive all manner of threats and blackmail, including threats to his life and those of his wife and children.

According to him, “Having realized that the majority of Nigerians are rallying behind the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as the our Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates respectively, the Buhari Presidency and the APC have resorted to all manners of machinations, including smear campaigns and direct attacks on their persons and business concerns, in a bid to run them down.”

Ologbondiyan reminded Buhari that neither he nor Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was, in 2015, as candidates, harassed, attacked at the airport or subjected to blackmails, and wonder why they were now employing such tactics just because Nigerians had resolved to do away with them, come 2019.

He stated, “The Buhari Presidency is intimidated by Peter Obi’s resume, particularly, his general acceptance as epitome of fiscal responsibility, frugality and transparency in governance.”

“Otherwise, why is the Presidency on a wild goose chase in investigating Peter Obi, who left office as Governor of Anambra state five years ago with a nationally acclaimed clean record, intact reputation for frugality, transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and leaving behind a huge saving of N75 billion naira in cash and investments; without owing any salaries, pensions, gratuities or even contractors for contracts executed.”

The PDP said all discerning Nigerians know that the reasons for an investigation on a man like Peter Obi, is a journey to no where aimed to stifle him of funds as well as attempt to distract our campaign and divert attention from the failures of the Buhari administration.