GTBank Launches Platform for Shoppers

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has unveiled a platform, branded, ‘Habari’, to provide customers with seamless shopping experience. The platform also offers catalogue of local and foreign music as well as lifestyle features.

Speaking at the launch of Habari in Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, explained that the initiative was as a result of the bank’s yearnings to satisfy customers other needs, beyond banking services.

“By reimagining the role of banking and driving innovation in how we serve customers, we have built a platform that is less about us as bank and more about our customers and everything they need to enable their lifestyle.

“Habari is not a mobile banking application; it is the start of our journey towards building a platform that connects our customers to everything that they need, and which continues to evolve with their lifestyle.

We are excited about this journey and we are confident that our customers will see in it, a simple, smart and exciting digital experience that adds value to their lives.”

Agbaje further added that Habari is the first mobile platform in Nigeria created by a financial institution that focuses on enabling people’s needs and lifestyles rather than providing a limited bouquet of regular banking products.

“The mobile application is open and free for all to download that does not require mobile banking details. It offers a wide range of services, all of which are accessible to anyone regardless of where they choose to bank,” he said.