Edo Govt inaugurates Teachers’ Disciplinary Council to check indiscipline among teachers

The Edo State Government has inaugurated the Post-Primary Education Board Teachers’ Disciplinary Council, to check indiscipline among teachers in secondary schools in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Benin City, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, noted that the council was inaugurated to deal with matters of discipline.

He urged teachers in the state to abide by the rules guiding their employment as the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not condone any act of indiscipline among teachers.

Agbale said, “The essence of inaugurating this committee is not to victimise any staff but for the teachers to comply with the provisions of statutory laws. It is also a reminder to staff on the need to abide by the relevant rules and regulations guiding their employment.”

He urged members of the committee to be guided by the rules and regulations in the discharge of their duties, adding that there is need for them to act in fairness to all in handling cases brought before them as favouritism, nepotism will impede justice.

Chairman, Post-Primary Education Board, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Oiboh, said some teachers who were recently disciplined for absconding from their duty posts have been charged to the industrial court.

He said that the absence of a teachers’ disciplinary council in the state invalidated the state’s case.

Hon. Oiboh said the need to correct that loophole and comply with the statutory laws led to the constitution of the teachers’ disciplinary council, whose duty is to try erring staff and forward recommendations to the board for appropriate actions.

Chairman, Teachers’ Disciplinary Council, Dr. Mrs. E.F Egbadon, expressed appreciation to the Board and Commissioner for finding them worthy to undertake the task and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.