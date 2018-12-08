Chelsea to Make Contract Decision on Aina

Premier League side Chelsea are set to make a contract decision on England youth international Jordan Aina in the coming days.

The fullback penned a scholarship deal with The Blues on July 1, 2018 and clocks seventeen on Monday, December 10.

The Blues higher-ups will have to decide whether he remains on the scholarship or offer him a professional contract, just as they did for midfielder Faustino Anjorin, who signed his first pro deal with the club two weeks ago.

The English Football Association states on their website : ‘’On or after a player on scholarship’s 17th birthday, the player may remain on a scholarship or may sign as a player under written contract subject to the regulations of the league or combination of which the club is a member, and to the rules with reference to players under written contract’’. Jordan, who is the younger brother of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina, joined Chelsea at U9 level after progressing through their development centre programme.

He has appeared five times for Chelsea U18s in all competitions in the current season, of which three were in the U18 Premier League.