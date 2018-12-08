Capri-Sonne Promises Fun  With Beach Ball Promo

Capri-Sonne, the favourite fruit drink of children in Nigeria, has launched a new national consumer promo tagged the “Beach Ball Promo”. The promo, which includes a free Beach Ball in every carton of Capri-Sonne, is expected to create more fun moments for kids by ensuring a stimulating unboxing moment and encouraging them to play some more.

The “Beach Ball Promo” will offer children across Nigeria one more reason to enjoy their favourite fruit drink, as nothing speaks to a child’s playfulness like a bouncing beach ball which can be used in all sorts of exciting games.

For a brand universally associated with creating fun moments for children, the Capri-Sonne “Beach Ball Promo” will seek to enhance brand affinity and product consumption through activities that encourage active play for kids whilst having a taste of fun.

The promo is being amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign running on major regional and national television channels and radio stations in the country. It will also be simultaneously driven through advertisements on billboards, engagements on digital platforms, point of sales outlets and experiential consumer engagement platforms in various cities to connect with consumers.

According to the Deepanjan Roy, the Managing Director of Chi Limited, the Capri-Sonne “Beach Ball Promo” is another unique platform to reward fun loving consumers across Nigeria.

“The Capri-Sonne Beach Ball Promo is an opportunity to gift more fun moments to millions of children, and reward them as they relish the delicious taste of fun and excitement in every carton of their favourite drink purchased within the promo period,” he stated.

The Beach Balls can be found in all 200ml x 40 Capri-Sonne cartons, and are available in stores nationwide while stocks last.

Trusted by mothers for its health benefits and widely popular with children across Nigeria for its delicious taste, Capri-Sonne is made from natural ingredients, with no artificial flavours, no added sugar and no added colour. It is healthy, naturally tasty and filled with lots of energy and fun. It comes in fun pouches and is available in six variants of Orange, Pineapple, Apple, Strawberry, Multi-Vitamin and Tropical fruits.