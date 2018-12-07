Zapphaire Events Set to Launch ‘The Event Xperience Africa’

Nigeria’s pioneer event planner and founder, Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, has announced the launch of the maiden edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) to be held from 15 – 17 January, 2019.

Tagged ‘Be More… Do More… Inspiring New Frontiers’, the conference is designed to bring together seasoned and new event professionals across the continent, taking participants on an exciting, informative, insightful and unusual experience, engaging them on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

According to the convener, “for over a decade, I have groomed several young people into becoming successful event entrepreneurs, many of whom have become industry giants themselves. It brings me so much joy and fulfils my life-long dream of empowering others.

“For me, it has always been about enabling the environment, building an ecosystem, peering an industry, impacting lives and laying a legacy.

“That is why after many years of prodding, requests and pushing, we have finally launched The Event Xperience Africa Conference – a three-day experience that will break down all you ever thought you knew, and re-mould you into a charged entrepreneur for higher success in the event space.

“We want to groom more people, help those who have started scale, support superstars who have their eyes on global excellence and standards, and drive them to learn and share from one another. We want to inspire one another, sharing the ropes on how to climb the ladder of success.”

TEXA is targeted at Event Planners, Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual Experts (Lighting, Cinematographers, Photographers, and more), Entertainment Specialists (Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Wardrobe and Beauty Experts, and other industry service providers.

It is also targeted at corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communications managers as well as experiential marketing companies. NTo register, visit www.texafrica.com

