FSI Global Bags University of Ibadan Excellence Award

By Tosin Clegg

Having been a pillar to educational events and gathering over the years, FSI Global Limited demonstrated its priority to education as the key to the future of every young Nigerian, the organisation was recently recognised for this role.

At the recently concluded Grandezza Ball of the University of Ibadan FSI bagged an Award of Excellence in recognition of its immense and selfless contribution to Queen Idia Hall. Seyi Omirin, CEO of FSI Global was quite excited about winning and regarded it as a great honour.

Seyi had this to say when asked about how he felt about the award, ” First of all, I would like to thank Queen Idea Hall Crew and the University of Ibadan as a whole for selecting our company as ‘One of the Best Top Brand’.

This is a very proud moment for me as it took approximately three years to reach this platform. I didn’t walk alone; I was accompanied by all the valuable staff members who have worked day-in and day-out to make the company one of the most recognisable brands in Nigeria and USA. I would especially like to thank the customers too, who believed in us and gave us continuous business which motivated us to work harder to give them the best services in our capacity. “