Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Four governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-east states visited Aso Rock presidential villa Thursday.

The candidates who had a closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, declined to reveal the purpose of their visit, insisting that it was a private affair.

The four APC candidates that visited the seat of power were Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Sunny Uboji (Ebonyi) and Uche Ogah (Abia).