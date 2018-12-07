Firm Highlights Cybersecurity Trends in Organisations

Participants at a forum organised by ESET, a cyber-protection firm, which held in Lagos recently, have highlighted cybersecurity trends among organisations in Nigeria.

The event provided a common platform for the business owners, decision makers and end-users to interact with security experts and senior management from ESET to discuss the security landscape in their organisations and the country as a whole.

According to the Country Manager of ESET, Mr. Olufemi Ake, “ESET focused on the cyber security trends in Nigeria enterprise businesses as the security market is undergoing rapid developments with the threat landscape evolving with more and more targeted and persistent attacks, which conventional countermeasures are failing to prevent. “They are failing due to the lack of security awareness among employees, missing proper security policies and lack of basic hygiene.”

ESET began life as a pioneer of antivirus protection and company’s goal is to make sure that everyone can enjoy opportunities that technology offers. President, Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), Mr. Remi Afon, who was represented by a Director and Membership Coordinator of CSEAN, Mr Tunji Igbalajobi, cautioned organisation against showing lackadaisical attitude towards IT security, adding that many are suffering from reputational, financial and other damages orchestrated by cyber criminals.

According to him, both private and public sector organisations must pay attention to cyber education and awareness.