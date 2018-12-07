Chukwuemeka Shines as Villarreal Hammers Almeria 8-0 in Copa Del Rey

Villarreal secured their spot in the last eight of the Copa Del Rey with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Almeria which gave them an aggregate win of 11-3 after drawing the first game 3-3.

Karl Toko Ekambi was the hero of the win with four goals to his name while Carlos Bacca grabbed a brace and the duo of Gerard Moreno and Daniel Raba netted one each to complete the rout.

The win was achieved by Villarreal with their Nigerian teen star Samuel Chukwueze who scored in the first leg of this clash dropping to the bench after lasting the entire duration of their 0-2 loss to Barcelona in the La Liga on Sunday.

He was introduced in 71st minute for Javi Fuego with scores at 6-0 in favour of his team and for the minutes he was on he was his usual self but didn’t push up the pitch as they were comfortably leading before his introduction.