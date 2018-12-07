Buhari Will Not Support Illegal Use of Security Agencies in Akwa Ibom, Says APC Candidate

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not allow illegal use of the security apparatus against any individual or a particular political party.

The governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom state, Nsima Ekere, said the president was not the kind of person that will give in to harassment and intimidation of political opponents using Federal Government apparatus.

He was speaking against the background of alleged involvement of security agencies in the recent clash between APC and PDP legislators in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Speaking to journalists Friday in an interview at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Ekere accused the PDP-controlled state government of being responsible for the crisis.

He said some members of the APC were already complaining that their party was not applying its “Federal Might” to its advantage.

“For any Nigerian who knows President Muhammadu Buhari will know that he is not the kind of person that will use the apparatus of government against any individual or in favour of a particular political party. There is absolutely no truth in this claim. It is the PDP government in Akwa Ibom state that is using the apparatus of government against the APC and we shall resist it,” he said.

The governorship candidate also xrayed the chances of APC in Akwa Ibom state in the forthcoming general elections in 2019, describing it as very bright.

He said the party had successfully wooed all the influential personalities in the state to its fold.

“I can confirm today that we have built the APC into an election winning machine and a machine that is ready to crush any opposition that comes our way during the election. Of the three Senators in Akwa Ibom state, two of them are today APC even though the three were originally PDP. Of the 10 members of the House of Representatives who were elected on the PDP platform, three of them are today in APC,” he said.

Also Ekere said that out of the 26 members of the state House of Assembly, five of them are now in APC.

“This is just for the elective offices. You find out that commissioners in the present PDP government have resigned from the offices, decamped from the other party into the APC. We have lost count of personal aides of the governor who have resigned their appointment and from the other party and are now in the APC.

” If you look at the political class, you will discover that the entire political class are lined up behind the APC because we have deepened the APC philosophy in the state. The people of the state have bought into the philosophy, they are ready for change being championed by the President and are willing to support the APC during the next general election,” he said.