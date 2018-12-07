Amstel Malta Brings Fun to FitFam Fest

Lagos came alive this past weekend as the largest comprehensive fitness festival, FitFam Fest in collaboration with Amstel Malta, brought men, women and children of all ages together for its annual, unmissable fitness and wellness experience.

The event which held on Saturday, November 24 at the Hard Rock Cafe Beachfront, in Oniru, Lekki, saw top notch trainers and fitness enthusiasts converge on one place to partake in an array of fitness activities.

FitFam Fest is a single day festival designed to promote health and fitness across Africa through fun and participation.

The festival was geared towards identifying and validating every individual’s journey into fitness – through physical activity, proper nutrition, mental well-being and other hacks that help attain a healthy balance.

Speaking of the partnership, the Senior Brand Manager, Ugo Ahukannah said: “Amstel Malta recognises the capabilities of people and inspires them to always be their best. Amstel Malta is a premium malt drink enriched with pure vitamins and minerals. It has a nourishing malt taste and perfect for getting that instant dash of goodness, energy and vitality.”

Other aspects of the festival include, the Assault Obstacle Course: a military inspired obstacle competition that introduced extreme entertainment, the 5k Colour Run for those with the chops for endurance, The Neon Room: the glow-in-the-dark/silent-disco workout room that combined innovative tech with various workouts, the Soho Fitness and many more.