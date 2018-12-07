Alabi Tasks Nigerian Artists to Make Society Responsible With Music

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

A clarion call has gone to Nigerian artists to make use of their music to make the society responsible.

Addressing newsmen at the NUJ Press Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at a pre-conference held on tuesday, to herald the 40th remembrance anniversary of an Apala music icon, Yusuf Olatunji, Chairman of Yusuf Alabi Foundation, Agbaakin Lekan Alabi, appealed to the Nigerian artists to borrow a leaf from the music legends such as Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Victor Uwaifo and other talented and creative artists to teach morals.

According to him, “music is part of culture. And culture is like an umbrella where we have foods and music. So, music is to motivate the society, preach unity and promote creativity.”

On the 40th anniversary, he said the event will hold on Saturday, December 15, 2018, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with Fidau prayer and lecture titled, “impacts of music in society”.

“Abedeen Ajasa, heir of the late Apala music icon, with his “Yusuf Olatunji Memorial Band, is expected to entertain the audience.

“The motives behind the memorial anniversary is to distribute the works of the Apala musician, to institute a department on any chosen centre of learnings and to hold annual events and lectures to commemorate the anniversary.

“Pa Yusuf Olatunji was a doyen of Sahara music. He was an illustrious son of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“He collapsed at a meeting of musicians being held in Ibadan, on December 14, 1978 and he was rushed down to Abeokuta, his hometown, where he passed on the following day, December 15.

“I am the chairman of the foundation. It was my initiative that we founded the foundation in 2001, with the support of the Ogun State Government under the able leadership of Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the then, governor.

“Osoba was very supportive of our cause because he gave us N1 million and even gave us June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, free of charge to do the event.

“The late Apala maestro was my father’s bossom friend, though older than my dad.

It was this same man that played music during my naming ceremony on November 4, 1950.”