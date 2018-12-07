Abdulsalami Urges Politicians to Refrain from Promoting Religious, Ethnic Sentiments

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former Head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), has urged politicians to refrain from campaigns laced with religious and ethnic sentiments.

Speaking yesterday at the launching of a book on the late former governor of Kaduna State, Mr. Patrick Yakowa, who died in a helicopter crashed in Bayelsa State in December 2012, Abdulsalami, who is the chairman of the National Peace Commission (NPC), said politicians must not divide Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines because of their quest for power.

According to him, the unity and peace of the country was more important than the ambition of any politician who does not have the interest of the country at heart.

He called on politicians to focus their campaigns on issues that will move the country forward.

“Allow me to draw our attention to the 2019 general elections that is approaching.

“May I urge all of us, especially the politicians to continue to jealously guard the peace of our dear country.

“I urged us to refrain from political campaigns laced with religious or ethnic peculiarities; rather concentrate on issue based campaigns,” he said.

According to him, politicians and parties hold the key to creating an environment that could bring about the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

Speaking on the book titled, “Yakowa: A Dream Deferred,” written by Reuben Buhari, who served as spokesman of the late Yakowa, Abubakar said Yakowa laid the foundation and road map for solid minerals development in the country upon which all successes in the sector were recorded.

“We are here to immortalise one of the great sons of Kaduna State. As a former head of state who appointed Yakowa as the first minister of solid minerals, I testify that it was the late Yakowa that laid the foundation and the road map for solid minerals in the country upon which all success in that sector was recorded.

“Late Yakowa and I have remained close confidant. “Since he left Abuja to serve at home, first, as the secretary to the state government, rising to be elected as deputy governor and then governor.

“ I had followed his achievements and I must say that I am proud of his achievements,” Abubakar

said.