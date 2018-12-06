Newly Promoted Army Officers to Serve in North East, Says Buratai

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Apparently determined to exterminate the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram, in the North-east, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said Thursday that some of the newly promoted senior officers will be moved to the theatre of war to strengthen the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Buratai stated this in Abuja, after he decorated the 29 newly promoted Major Generals and some of the Brigadier Generals with their new ranks.

According to him, “Some of you that have been promoted and decorated today; we are only waiting for today and by tomorrow, I expect you to pick your bags and start heading towards the North East.

“Some of you have no option than to move in straight there – North East. The posting is already out. I have directed the Military Secretary to read it to the affected officers.’’

Buratai appealed to the wives of the affected officers deployed in the theatre of operation to keep the home front well while their husbands would be there.

He described the promotion as well deserved, saying it was a journey they started many years and had culminated in current enviable ranks of major generals and brigadier generals.

The Army Chief added, “The promotion is strictly on merit, there was no any influence from outside. We must ensure that we get the right people at the right time. You must be committed; your loyalty should remain unshakable.’’

The Army Council recently approved the promotion of 231 senior officers to the next ranks.

While 29 Brigadier-Generals were elevated to Major-Generals, 95 Colonels to Brigadier-Generals, 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels, one was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

The army authority said the promotion was to re-energise the beneficiaries toward the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.