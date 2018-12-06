Group Honours Nigerian Entrepreneurs

Ugo Aliogo

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award has honoured business men and women who have contributed in improving the growth of businesses in the country.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the event in Lagos recently, with the theme: ‘Tagged Driving Economic Growth and Diversification through MSMEs,’ the Executive Director of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Mr. Joshua Uwabor, said entrepreneurs have contributed immensely towards building the economic growth and development of the economy especially in the MSME segment.

He said the award was to motivate entrepreneurs and accelerate economic recovery in the country.

The event organised in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Nigeria celebrated winners from the banking, real estate and entertainment sectors. The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the corporate social responsibility award in the banking sector to Keystone Bank and which was received by the Executive Director of the bank, Corporate Banking and South, Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya.

On the same night, the Group Managing Director, Nedamoaks, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, was honoured as the entrepreneur of the year. Other recipients at the event included the daughter of the Vice President of Nigeria, Kiki Osinbajo, who was decorated as the ‘Most Promising Female Entrepreneur of the Year.’