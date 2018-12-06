FCMB Receives ISO 22301 Certification

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has bagged the TCIC International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 22301:2012 certification.

This was in recognition of the bank’s attainment and compliance with the requirements of business continuity management system.

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by TCIC Global Certification Limited, a Canada-based independent Management System Audit/Assessment and training providers, founded in 2003.

A statement explained that the FCMB Business Continuity Management System was in support of critical services, products and processes.

Commenting on the certification, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, described the feat as another milestone in the commitment of the bank to attain excellence in all aspects of its operation and service delivery.

The bank chief said: “We are excited to attain the TCIC ISO 22301 certification. It is proof that the successful overhaul and streamlining of our services, products and processes to meet global standards are yielding the desired results and recognition.’’

He added: “We will continue to improve in all aspects of our business in order to match the needs of our esteemed customers, as a response to market demands and also in recognition of rapidly changing global standards.”

FCMB was in May this year awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management system by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). The ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely used quality management system globally. It provides a framework that ensures organisations can consistently meet customers’ expectations and other applicable requirements.