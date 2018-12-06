Court Orders Samsung to Remove Barricade in Lagos Free Zone

Bars LADOL from ejecting shipbuilding giant from facility

Akinwale Akintunde

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere has given a seven-day ultimatum to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to remove the barricade and the electric fence it erected around the facility of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL).

The court has however, restrained Global Resources Management Limited and LADOL from ejecting Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN) Nigeria Limited and its subsidiary, SHI-MCI FZE, from the LADOL free zone in Lagos.

Justice Abdulfattah Molawale Lawal gave this order yesterday, while ruling on the application brought by LADOL against Samsung.

In the ruling, the court however directed LADOL to continue to supply electricity and water to Samsung and not to evict it pending the delivery of the judgment on the substantive suit on January 25, 2019.

To protect the fabrication and integration yard whose ownership is a subject of litigation between LADOL and SHIN, the shipbuilding giant had blocked three entrance gates to the yard, using several dozens of 1m thick, 32-tonne blocks – piled three feet high, while the remaining access gate was blocked with a crane.

According to LADOL, the perimeter fence around the yard now displays signage saying: “Danger/1100v/High voltage/Gas Area/Explosion Hazard/Keep off.”

LADOL told the court that port users interpreted the signage to indicate that Samsung has actually electrified the fence.

Samsung and LADOL had gone into partnership as main contractor and local content partner, respectively for the procurement, construction and commissioning of the $3.3 billion Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) for the Egina deep water oil field, operated by Total, on behalf of itself and partners.