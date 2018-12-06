Balogun Lauds Brighton Fans after Win over C’Palace

Leon Balogun has lauded Brighton and Hove Albion supporters for spurring the team to a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls secured an emphatic victory over their bitter rivals with the Nigeria international breaking his English Premier League duck.

The 30-year-old set a Premier League record with his maiden English Premier League after replacing Pascal Gross in the 31st minute.

Glenn Murray had opened the scoring at the Amex Stadium from the penalty spot before Florin Andone sealed the win for the hosts with his effort in the added time of the first half.