AWCON Victory: Sponsors, State Govs Want to Host Super Falcons

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has hinted that a good number of the federation’s partners and sponsors, as well as some state governors have signified their intentions to host the Super Falcons who won the African Women’s Nations Cup a record ninth time last Saturday.

Falcons defeated Banyana Banyana 4-2 in penalty shoot out after regular and added time ended goalless.

But yesterday, the NFF chief who also doubles as CAF’s first vice president insisted that the honour of hosting the African champions first belongs to President Muhammadu Buhari whose support for the NFF kept the present leadership of the federation in office.

“Already our sponsors are lining up to host and honour you (Falcons) for your achievement, as well as some state governors who have indicated their interest in hosting you, but all that will be after the President hosts you,” the NFF president revealed yesterday.

Pinnick, who on Saturday, minutes after the triumph dedicated the trophy to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), said: “We can’t thank our father, President Buhari enough for his immense support to Nigerian Football. The President is really happy for what you have done which has never been done by any women national team.

“Germany and America have dominated their respective confederation championships, winning eight titles each, but no country has ever won nine times. That is why the President wants to meet you as soon as possible,” stressed Pinnick.

While apparently yielding to requests of Nigerians that the team be beefed up before Super Falcons head to France for the World Cup next year, the NFF president promised that the federation will support the programme of Super Falcons’ Coach Thomas Dennerby to ensure that the team is well prepared for the 2019 World Cup in France.

“We are already working with the coach who has submitted his plans for the World Cup to us. Also, I am talking to some European federation presidents and the President of European Union Football Association UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, to secure friendly matches for the team in preparation for the World Cup”.