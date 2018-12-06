Assembly Lacks Power of Investigation, Court Rules in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Ahmed Tijjani Badamasi has ruled that the state House of Assembly does not have the power to investigate or invite or summon the governor over any alleged criminal case.

Justice Badamasi in his judgment on Thursday, over the case filed by Mr. Muhammad Zubairu on behalf of a group as the plaintiff, ruled that the power to investigate criminal charges is vested in the police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Badamasi said the Assembly, according to the constitution, only has the power to make laws and review existing laws but not the power to investigate criminal matters.

Immediately after the judgment, the plaintiff’s counsel Nuraini Jimoh applauded the ruling while the defendant’s lawyer Muhammad Waziri said he would consult his clients on their next line of action.

The defendant in the matter includes the Kano State House of Assembly, Chairman of the investigative panel of the House Baffa Baba Dangundi and the Attorney General of the state.

The House of Assembly had set up a seven-man committee to investigate a report by an online news medium Daily Nigerian showing the video of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje allegedly collecting bribe from a contractor.