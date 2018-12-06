36 Ships Conveying Petrol, Other Goods Expected at Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 36 ships to bring petroleum products, food items and other goods to Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, from Dec. 6 to Dec. 29.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication `Shipping Position’ made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of the 36 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 30 ships are carrying buckwheat, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel, steel, diesel, sugar and containers of different goods.

According to the NPA, 16 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, general containers and petrol. (NAN)