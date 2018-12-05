Phase3 Wins Broadband Internet Company of the Year Award

Phase3 Telecom has won the Broadband Internet Company of the Year at the Nigeria Technology Awards 2018 which held in Lagos recently.

The West African largest independent fibre optic inAfrastructure and telecommunications services provider receives this news as an auspicious development in the wake of recent network milestones.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede, the win confirms the company’s inimitable approach to amplifying regional connectivity that puts the customer’s need first. That Phase3 has over the years being the indigenous firm at the forefront of increasing backbone infrastructure that will boost digital market viability and minimize the challenges of accessibility and reliability across sectors and layered connectivity needs. Hence, very encouraging is such recognitions that validate the company’s daily commitment to driving its vision for Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Jegede commended the organisers of the award, and affirmed that Phase3’s growing realization of its strategic insight and blueprint to limiting the current digital divide in Africa’s telecommunications industry is being validated by such honours and is certainly not taken for granted.

He also reiterated that Phase3’s continuing collaboration with key partners allows it to extend its reach in the West African sub-region thus solidifying its space as an indigenous telecom service provider of repute and one of the broadband champions of Africa’s socio-economic development.

According to Jegede, “the win is a motivational boost to Phase3’s focus in the coming months to drive a network infrastructure that connects people and serves as a frontrunner in scaling a network that help grow economies and effectively support technological innovations that expand our world and make it better in all sectors.”

Thanking the firm’s supporters and stakeholders; Jegede maintained that speedy broadband penetration was also a major focus as Phase3 would continue to ensure that the region enjoys good quality of service, reliability and exceptional customer experience, riding on investment in communications technology that enables clients to share critical and big data within a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure.