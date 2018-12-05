Onazi Lifts Lobi with N1m Cash Incentive

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Super Eagles midfield star Ogenyi Onazi has donated N1million gift to lift Lobi Stars ahead of today’s CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg match against UMS de Loum of Cameroon in Makurdi.

The relatively unknown Cameroonians stunned Lobi Stars 1-0 in Yaounde a week ago.

Onazi told SCORENigeria: “I am pleased to motivate the boys who are the pride of Benue State to win the game on Wednesday.

“It is my state team and I need to do more as they progress in the tournament.”

Last week, Onazi also presented cash gifts to both Kano Pillars and the Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, in Abuja.

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enugu Rangers will play away to Defence Force SC of Ethiopia. The Flying Antelopes won the first leg 2-0 in Enugu last week.