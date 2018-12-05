Nigerians Have no Alternative to Atiku, Says Senate Minority Leader

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has said that Nigerians have no credible alternative to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in next year’s presidential poll.

She said the citizens have no reason to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari, who is All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate on the basis of poor performance.

Olujimi, who said Nigerians should vote in 2019 based on antecedent and what candidates were capable of delivering, said: “President Buhari does not have anything to campaign with as his achievements in the last four years. Maybe that is why he has been finding it difficult to address the citizens”.

The PDP senatorial candidate for Ekiti South, represented by her campaign director, Sanya Adesua, spoke at Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of Mathematics and English Language textbooks to public secondary schools in Ekiti South Senatorial District.

She said: “The situation in the country at present requires a leader with vision to put things right. That is where the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, comes in.

“For now, we have a president who cannot address Nigerians. We have a president with identity crisis. Evaluate the Buhari-led government for the past four years – look at the condition of roads across the country, look at electricity supply, consider water situation and the growing insecurity – you discover there is no reason to vote for Buhari.

She also said that her emergence as the second vice-president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Female Parliamentarians’ Association will deepen the democratic process in Nigeria.

Olujimi also said the position would further boost her struggle for Nigerian women and children, adding that her election was in appreciation of her roles in the African regional parliament, making invaluable contributions and presenting papers centred on genuine democracy and women emancipation.

She said: “The election is in view of Olujimi’s genuine interest in democracy. She has been very passionate about democracy taking roots in the African sub-region. She has been in the vanguard of genuine

democracy, human rights and gender equality. So, the election will contribute to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“Senator Olujimi has total dislike for the kind of pseudo-democracy practised by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC). She wants votes to count, she is an advocate of genuine representation.”

Olujimi, who said distribution of the textbooks on past question papers on English Language and Mathematics from 1988 to 2018, was borne out of the senator’s passion for education development and penchant for giving.

She said: “She is not doing this for election purpose. She has extended hands of benevolence to all wards in the senatorial district with empowerment. She is passionate about touching people’s lives.”