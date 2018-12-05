Keystone Bank restates commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, sponsors ‘Chief Daddy’ movie

Keystone Bank Limited, Nigeria’s most innovative banking services provider has partnered with EbonyLife Films to premiere the movie, ‘Chief Daddy’.

The event which held at the popular Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Sunday December 2, 2018 was graced by a long guest list of dignitaries, celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, business heavyweights, socialites, politicians and lovers of arts.

Speaking at the epoch-making event, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said “the bank will explore every good platform to deepen its strength in the retail and youth segment. He reiterated that the bank’s sponsorship of the movie aligns with its corporate objectives of supporting SMEs and empowering enterprising entrepreneurs.

“By partnering this movie, Keystone Bank is actively promoting the culture of personal fiscal responsibility by encouraging everyone, young and old to take advantage of the bank’s expertise to learn about and set up financial instruments that will give them and their loved ones an assurance while they are here and long after.” Ohiwerei stated.

Dr. Ohiwerei further disclosed that Keystone Bank, which recently signed up popular Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele Bello, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador, prides itself in its ability to hand-hold different sectors of the economy in order to nurture them and help them to grow.

While commending the producer of the movie, the Keystone Bank boss said “I salute Ebony Life TV for their innovation and Mo’ Abudu their CEO for her entrepreneurial drive. These values resonate with our culture at Keystone Bank. It is remarkable projects like these that have served to place the Nigerian Movie industry on the global market.”

Commenting on the movie which will be in cinemas from Dec. 14th, EbonyLife Films CEO, Mo’ Abudu explained that the movie, ‘Chief Daddy’ is centered on the life of an extravagant and larger-than-life billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry.

The film stars Nollywood veterans and new faces including, Nkem Owoh, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Folarin Falana and Patience Ozokwo.

At the event, Nigerian celebrities stepped out in their traditional attires. The cast members and guests alike, took the theme ‘Opulently Nigerian’ seriously and showed up representing various ethnic groups in the country.

The premiere was also attended by the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo,the Deputy Managing Director of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Abubakar Sule, Executive Director, Corporate Banking & South, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr Yemi Odusanya, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, CEO Sifax group and a valuable Customer of Keystone Bank, Lagos APC 2019 governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and wife, Lagos PDP 2019 governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and wife, Mr. Oscar Ibru, President of African Public Relations Association, Mr. Yomi Badejo Okusanya, amongst others.

Since its recent acquisition by Sigma Golf – Riverbank consortium, Keystone Bank Limited, a technology and service-driven commercial bank, offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to customer’s needs has been on upward swing.