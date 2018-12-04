Vote Christ-like Leaders, Not Christians, Says Sowore

Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has called on Christian faithful and all Nigerians to vote for Christ-like candidates and not Christian candidates in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

He made the call while speaking at the Jesus General Assembly Church in Oworonshoki, Lagos.

Sowore said “Jesus did not have a religion while on earth. It was his disciples who emulated his lifestyle that were described as Christ-like. We have had many Christian, Muslim and religious leaders who ruled Nigeria and we’re godless.”

He charged the congregation to “vote people whose lifestyle is consistent with that of Jesus because he was a man of integrity, consistency and he cared for his followers.”

“When the Israelites where to be liberated from the hands of the wicked Egyptians, God raised a Moses to deliver them but because of murmuring and complaining and disobedience, a journey that was supposed to last 40 days lasted 40 years in the wilderness. Nigerians are faced with a similar situation today. You have in me a Moses that has come to liberate Nigeria from the wicked Pharaoh’s that have held Nigeria captive, if we keep complaining and do not do the right thing by voting a young person with fresher ideas it may cost Nigerians another 58 years before they enter the promise land,” he added.

Describing himself as the right man for the highest office in the land, Sowore said “I may not be a deer but I’m visionary. I may not be a missionary but I am mission driven so I urge you not to look elsewhere because the person who will take Nigeria out of the woods is in front of you.”