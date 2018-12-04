Lawmaker Alleges Plot to Impeach Osinbajo

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuma Johnson Agbonayinma, has alleged that there is an ongoing plot to impeach Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Agbonayinma, while addressing journalists at the media center of the House of Representatives Tuesday, called for caution on what he called the campaign to smear the office of the vice president by those he described as “disgruntled politicians and some media houses.”

He said some unnamed persons were collecting signatures to impeach the number two citizen on the grounds of alleged infractions in the spending of National Emergency Management (NEMA) funds.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba–Okia federal constituency of Edo State said: “It has become necessary for me to add my voice to the call of many Nigerians on the purported campaigns of calumny by some political gladiators and media houses (fake news) against the office and person of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo (SAN), on spurious allegations of corrupt practices levied against him.

“Aware that signatures are being collated for the impeachment of the vice president, the reason is because of the outcome of the NEMA investigation.

“For the records, the issues raised in the probe of NEMA had to do with misappropriation of funds by the director-general and the day to day running of the agency vis-à-vis financial spending, procurement processes among others.”

Agbonayinma said: “I am appealing to them to sheath their swords. I enjoin them to continue to do only those things that will promote peace, unity, happiness and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I urge us not to heat the polity as elections draw nearer. We must shun tendencies and actions that divide us, our campaigns and actions must be driven by issues and policies and not by prebendal politics.”

Speaking further, he said: “We are more united as a people with love and service to humanity than tribe and planting seed of discord.”