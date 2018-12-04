Court Grants EFCC Leave to Arraign Alison-Madueke, Omokore

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo yesterday granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leave to arraign former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and a former Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Company, Olajide Omokore, on February 25.

Alison-Madueke and Omokore, are to be arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratifications.

Trial judge, Justice Valentine Ashi, granted the EFCC leave, after the prosecution counsel, Mr. Faruk Abdullahi, told the court that while investigations were ongoing, the former minister left the country and is currently in the United Kingdom.

He alleged that Alison–Madueke, refused to honour an invitation by the EFCC to appear at the commission.

The suspects, are to be arraigned for allegedly accepting and giving gifts of properties described as penthouse 22, Block B, Admiralty Estate, Ikoyi, and penthouse 21, building 5, block C, Banana Island, Lagos.

The EFCC said the alleged offence, contravened the provisions of Sections 26(1) and 17 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The counsel for the second defendant, Tayo Adeniyo (SAN), told the court that his client was not served with the charges and his client was ready to clear his name.

NAN reports that on November 11, the EFCC confirmed that the process to repatriate the former Minister of Petroleum, Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom has begun.