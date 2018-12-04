CIIN 2018 Honorary Fellowship for Ogunshola

A former chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, is to be conferred with the 2018 honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria on December 6, 2018.

A maths graduate from the University of Ibadan, he entered the insurance industry in October 1967 as an actuarial trainee in the actuarial department of the Eaglestar Insurance Company in London, and qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in 1973.

For over 20 years, he was the consulting actuary to many insurance companies and occupational pension funds in Nigeria and West Africa and, after retirement, was appointed chairman of Alexander Forbes Consulting Actuaries until 2015.

He has also held several insurance positions including the first life manager of old NICON, first managing director of Niger Insurance Plc, member of the governing council of the Nigerian Insurance Association, and non-executive chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc.

He was, from 1973 to 1983, a part–time lecturer in actuarial science at the University of Lagos and subsequently external examiner in insurance and actuarial science at the Ahmadu Bello University.

An honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Mathematical Society, he holds a D.Sc degree in management (honoris causa) from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State