ANRP Presidential Aspirant Insists Buhari, Atiku Are Bereft of Ideas

Adedayo Akinwale and Kuni Tyessi

The president candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Mr. Tope Fasua, has said that young presidential candidates in the 2019 election would embarrass the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with ideas.

He also faulted the policy documents released by the two leading presidential candidates, saying that they haven’t thought deeply about how they are going to fix Nigeria.

Fausa disclosed this at the weekend in Abuja, while speaking at a programme organised by Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre, with the theme, ‘Raising Kingdom Minded People to Influence Government and Political Sphere.’

He said, “We will embarrass Atiku and Buhari with our ideas, because I can see they don’t have much ideas. You can see even in the new document that they brought out, Atiku was there pandering on how he wants to ‘privatise this, privatise that.’ Basically telling us how he wants to come and play crass and chronic capitalism. He wants to sell NNPC and so on. You could see the ideas are shallow. They just believe they are entitled to be president.”

“Buhari’s document of Next Level is also talking about how all of a sudden they will give youth this and that. They will put youth in board positions, they will help women, why didn’t he do it before? He has four years to get it done, even when he could have removed some of his ministers and done the right thing, he refused. He can’t come and con the people. I’m not sure Nigerians want to be deceived twice in a space of four years.”

“Some of us have thought very deeply about the problems of Nigeria and have fashioned out solutions for every sector.”

On her part, the founder of the Centre, Ms. Obi Paxharry said that the centre which is a School of Government and Politics is also a Christian platform for training and mentoring of future leaders.